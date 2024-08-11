Nev Schulman Breaks Neck in Bike Accident

Nev Schulman is lucky to be alive ... he got in a bike accident that could have paralyzed him for life, or even worse.

Nev said he was riding his bike last Monday, going to his son's school to bring him home, when disaster hit. “I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious.”

The 39-year-old 'Catfish' host revealed he was rushed to a Southampton, New York hospital and doctors quickly diagnosed him ... he had a broken neck, and there were ominous signs.

Nev said, "Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

Nev posted hospital staff helping him recover ... and that included a physical therapist assisting him out of bed so he could regain his ability to walk.

There's also a pic of Nev in a neck brace, so it's clear ... this was a super serious situation.

He underwent surgery and has a purple scar on the back of his neck to prove it.

This is the latest example of how a helmet can save a biker's life. Nev posted a vid of his broken bike helmet. Were it not for the helmet, he could have easily died.

He had plenty of family support. In one of the pics you see drawings, courtesy of his 3 kids, 7-year-old Cleo James, 5-year-old Beau Bobby Bruce, and 2-year-old Cy Monroe. His kids were there for love and support, and it was mission accomplished.

Nev said, “I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery, And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”