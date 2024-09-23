Nev Schulman Back Riding Bike After Near-Fatal Crash

Play video content BACKGRID

Nev Schulman is getting back on the proverbial horse, or in his case, an electric bike ... tooling around New York after breaking his neck in a near-fatal collision.

The "Catfish" star was all smiles Monday in the Big Apple, where he was zooming through a busy Manhattan street on his e-bike ... only 7 weeks removed from his traumatic accident.

Nev looks pretty confident here ... smiling and taking one hand off the handlebars to wave at photogs ... all while wearing a helmet, and with his wife Laura Perlongo holding on.

It's pretty incredible to see Nev back on his bike so fast ... as we reported, he was riding in Long Island last month when a truck hit him, breaking his neck.

Nev had an emotional rehab process, including neighborhood walks in a neck brace ... and it looks like he's all healed up.

Nev's told us he's aiming to run the NYC marathon in November ... and based on what we're seeing here, it looks like he's going to reach his goal.

