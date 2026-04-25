Sophia Hutchins' Estate, Caitlyn Jenner Request Access to Sophia's Apple ID

Sophia Hutchins' estate and Caitlyn Jenner are requesting access to the late manager's Apple account nearly a year after her shocking death.

The estate filed documents Friday requesting a judge grant an order authorizing their access to her Apple ID ... explaining the estate has fallen behind on its financial obligations and more because its inability to access the account has held up the process.

The estate -- led by Sophia's mom, Amy -- says it went to Apple after Sophia died, requesting access ... but Apple responded by asking for a court order.

Sophia's estate says it cannot pay her income tax or that of the estate without access to the account, nor can it complete an inventory and appraisal of her assets.

Caitlyn has also requested access ... claiming Sophia, her former manager, had "work-related information" on her computer and in her account. Caitlyn says her businesses will suffer without access to that information.

Remember ... Hutchins died in an ATV accident in July 2025. The medical examiner's report later revealed she did not have drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of death.

Play video content Video: Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Silence on Sophia Hutchins' Death, Gets Emotional Fox News

As we told you earlier this month ... Jenner says Hutchins owed her more than $430K -- and people in Hutchins' inner circle aren't shocked because she also had money problems with her fam.