Caitlyn Jenner's Late Pal Sophia Hutchins Had Family Rift Over Money Before Jenner Debt

Sophia Hutchins' inner circle isn't shocked by Caitlyn Jenner claiming her late friend and former manager owed her nearly half a million dollars ... 'cause we're told Sophia had beef with her own family over finances.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Sophia had issues with her relatives over her spending habits long before she became indebted to Caitlyn.

We’re told Sophia was raised by her paternal grandmother, Regina, who was very generous ... footing the bill for Sophia’s private schooling and sending her money for college expenses when she attended Pepperdine University in Malibu.

Our sources say Grandma Regina also paid for Sophia’s flights for travel and debate trips ... and took care of Sophia's "hefty" credit card bills.

We’re told before her grandma died, family members cut off Sophia’s credit card that grandma was paying for ... as some in the family felt she was using and abusing it. When it was cut off, we're told it really pissed Sophia off ... and during this time, Sophia was already living with Caitlyn. We're told after the card was closed, Sophia really distanced herself from the family.

Our sources say people around Sophia felt she took advantage of her grandma and was expecting to inherit some of her grandmother’s estate ... but Sophia only ended up with a prized Christmas ornament collection and no inheritance, which we're told Sophia was NOT happy about.

We’re told the whole financial situation fractured Sophia's relationship with her family ... though Sophia claimed it was fractured because they were not supportive of her own gender transition.

Sophia tragically died in a July 2025 ATV crash near Caitlyn's Malibu home, when she hit a moving car and was thrown down a ravine ... and Caitlyn went after Sophia's estate for money ... claiming Sophia racked up over $439K in unpaid expenses before her death.

The alleged debt includes credit card charges, cash advances, shopping, and Sophia's portion of some shared legal fees.