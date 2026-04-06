Caitlyn Jenner Claims She's Owed Nearly $440K From Late Friend Sophia Hutchins' Estate

Caitlyn Jenner has filed a hefty creditor's claim against the estate of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins -- alleging she's owed nearly half a million dollars.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Jenner claims Hutchins racked up $439,095.88 in unpaid expenses before her death, including credit card charges, cash advances, shopping, and her portion of some shared legal fees.

The docs detail where the money allegedly went, including spending at companies like Shopify, eBay, 1stdibs, and other online retailers.

Jenner says the largest portion -- more than $273K -- came from credit card charges tied to those purchases. She also claims Hutchins owes over $133K in shared legal fees for lawyers they retained together.

On top of that, Jenner lists nearly $16K in debit card charges and about $7K in cash advances she says Hutchins took out over time.

Jenner says Hutchins had authorized access to her cards for work, but any personal spending was supposed to be reimbursed, which she claims didn't happen before Hutchins died.

Jenner filed the claim in November 2025, and in March 2026 Sophia's estate allowed the claim in the amount Jenner requested.