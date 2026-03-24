Brittany Furlan Granted 2-Year Restraining Order Against Radke After Catfish Drama

Brittany Furlan is finally getting the court-ordered protection she's been desperately seeking from Ronnie Radke ... a judge has granted her a restraining order that will stay in place for the next two years.

According to court docs -- obtained by TMZ -- a judge granted Brittany's request for a civil harassment restraining order ... following a March 17 hearing where both Brittany and Ronnie were present.

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The judge ultimately ruled in Brittany’s favor … issuing a restraining order set to expire on March 20, 2028.

Ronnie is ordered to keep his distance from Brittany ... with docs saying he must stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, and her workplace -- and he cannot contact her either directly or indirectly in any way.

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TMZ broke the story ... Brittany sought protection from Ronnie earlier this year -- blasting him as "unhinged and obsessed" -- although her request for a TRO was denied by the court clerk pending a full hearing on the matter.

Ronnie also filed for a temporary restraining order against Brittany ... but that request was denied as well.

The whole situation stems from Brittany possibly getting catfished by someone posing as Ronnie online, which caused major problems with her and her husband, Tommy Lee. Ronnie denied his involvement, previously telling us he even contacted the FBI.