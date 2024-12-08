Kim Kardashian Refuses to Give Up Heels Even With Broken Foot

This Boot Is Made for Walking

Kim Kardashian is refusing to let her recent foot injury keep her from rocking stylish footwear ... even if she only gets to wear one shoe.

Check it out ... the SKIMS founder gave fans a small update on her recovery journey, posting to her Instagram Stories a photo of her foot still incased in an orthopedic boot.

However, you'll notice Kim didn't ditch the heels amid her recovery ... as she rocked a single suede-heeled boot that matched her all-black ensemble.

Kim first revealed her injury on her Instagram Stories on Friday ... where she confirmed she'd be rocking the cast for most of the Christmas season.

She wrote ... "FML, broken foot for the holidays."

The "Kardashians" star has yet to reveal how her broken foot came to be ... but she did notably ride an e-bike in heels in the days leading up to the injury.

So, some have wondered if that's how KK found herself in an orthopedic boot.

Still, Kim isn't the only sister to face a foot injury in the Kardashian-Jenner family this year.

Big sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed last month that she was ditching ballet flats after suffering from serious pain ... only finding relief thanks to air compression boots.