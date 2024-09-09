Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gifts Ken Urker Promise Ring

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing her commitment to boyfriend Ken Urker ... with a special piece of jewelry.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gypsy gifted Ken a promise ring a few weeks ago after their child's gender reveal.

Ken's proudly displaying the black band on his ring finger in a recent photo the couple posted at Nobu, leading eagle-eyed fans to wonder what the deal was ... and now we know.

Our sources say the promise ring is a symbol Gypsy is committed to their relationship and their new family, with their baby girl on the way ... and it also represents their love.

We're told Gypsy told Ken she understands the struggles they face, but in her heart, he is her true husband ... and accepting the ring would mean he feels the same way.

Obviously, Ken's now wearing the ring ... and our sources say he loves it.

No ring for Gypsy, at least not yet ... we're told the couple doesn't feel it's appropriate for her to wear a ring on THAT finger until after her divorce from Ryan Anderson is finalized.