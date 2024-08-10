Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Reveal Baby's Gender

GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD We're Having A Girl!!!

gypsy rose ken urker main getty instagram
Getty Composite

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mother to a baby girl!

Blanchard revealed the exciting news on Instagram Saturday, one month after she announced her pregnancy with her ex-fiancé turned boyfriend, Ken Urker.

gypsy rose blanchard instagram sub

Gypsy and Ken kept fans waiting all day ... posting little teasers of her family guessing the new baby's gender and a pic asking her fans what they thought it might be.

081024_gypsy_rose_kal
A BEAUTIFUL BABY...

Finally, she revealed the big news standing alongside Ken outside just minutes ago ...  popping a balloon filled with pink confetti -- and appearing overjoyed in the clip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We've told you all about this pregnancy ... beginning with doubt as to whether the baby is Ken's or Gypsy's estranged, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy slammed paternity rumors, reiterating she left Ryan in mid-March -- and assuring fans Ken's the daddy to this kiddo.

Then, more trolling ... when haters sent her nasty messages through the baby registry she put online so fans could purchase items for their new little one. Sources with direct knowledge told us the messages were blunt and crass.

gypsy rose blanchard pregnant

Despite that, Gypsy's shared some really sweet moments proving she's already digging mom life ... including sharing the sound of her baby's heartbeat in a short Instagram video last month.

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents and their new daughter!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later