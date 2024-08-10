Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Reveal Baby's Gender

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mother to a baby girl!

Blanchard revealed the exciting news on Instagram Saturday, one month after she announced her pregnancy with her ex-fiancé turned boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Gypsy and Ken kept fans waiting all day ... posting little teasers of her family guessing the new baby's gender and a pic asking her fans what they thought it might be.

Play video content

Finally, she revealed the big news standing alongside Ken outside just minutes ago ... popping a balloon filled with pink confetti -- and appearing overjoyed in the clip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We've told you all about this pregnancy ... beginning with doubt as to whether the baby is Ken's or Gypsy's estranged, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy slammed paternity rumors, reiterating she left Ryan in mid-March -- and assuring fans Ken's the daddy to this kiddo.

Then, more trolling ... when haters sent her nasty messages through the baby registry she put online so fans could purchase items for their new little one. Sources with direct knowledge told us the messages were blunt and crass.

Despite that, Gypsy's shared some really sweet moments proving she's already digging mom life ... including sharing the sound of her baby's heartbeat in a short Instagram video last month.