Casey Anthony Spotted on Date in New Hampshire

Casey Anthony Looking for Love?! Spotted Getting Cozy on Date Night

casey anthony on a date tmz 2
Looks like Casey Anthony's got love on her brain ... 'cause she was spotted on what appears to be a date in New Hampshire Wednesday evening!

Check out the shots ... the formerly acquitted defendant appears to be in deep conversation with a bearded mystery man while dining at the Seasons Tickets bar in Manchester, NH.

casey anthony on a date tmz 1
Her tell-tale left shoulder tattoo is on full display -- remember, she had her controversial "La Bella Vita" ink covered up in 2018 and replaced with peonies and a half mandala.

According to an eyewitness, the man is a local and Casey appeared to be visiting -- she was overheard saying she likes to hike while in the area.

Our source says they were flirty with one another and their outing didn't seem to be a first date ... and Casey even affectionately touched the man's arm and leg.

casey anthony on a date tmz 3
We're told the duo enjoyed their time at the bar for about an hour and a half while the Red Sox game played in the background, sipping on some Bud Lights and munching on some grub -- Casey ordered a club sandwich while her date chowed on a steak sub.

030625_tmz_live_nancy_grace_kal
NANCY'S NOT BUYING IT
Casey's a pretty private person -- minus her few social media posts in March promoting her legal advocacy work -- so, we'll have to see if this NH local could be the one for her.

It was nearly 15 years ago CA found herself on trial for the murder of her daughter Caylee Marie Anthony's death. Prosecutors accused her of suffocating her little girl by putting duct tape over her mouth and nose after her decomposing body was found in the woods near her family home in Florida.

But, Casey proclaimed her innocence -- and in a shocking decision, the jury acquitted her of all the serious charges, only convicting her of lying to the police.

