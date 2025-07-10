Casey Anthony Shops at T.J. Maxx in New Hampshire After Date Night

Play video content TMZ.com

Casey Anthony looks like she's settling into some new surroundings ... because after being spotted on a date in New Hampshire, she's doing some shopping nearby.

TMZ obtained video of Casey bolting out of the T.J. Maxx in Manchester on Thursday afternoon ... the day after she was spotted out on a date at a sports bar in town.

Casey's rolling solo on this occasion ... and she's got two plastic shopping bags stuffed to the gills -- so it looks like she's stocking up on clothing and home goods.

We broke the story ... Casey went out for beers and grub at the Season Tickets bar in Manchester Wednesday night, where she affectionately touched the leg of her date ... a bearded mystery man who, by all accounts, is a local.

Play video content TMZ.com

Casey hails from Florida ... and she gained fame nearly 15 years ago when she faced trial for the murder of her daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony. Prosecutors accused Casey of suffocating her little girl by putting duct tape over her mouth and nose after the child's decomposing body was found in the woods near her family home.

But, Casey maintained her innocence ... and in a shocking decision, the jury acquitted her of all the serious charges -- and she was only convicted of lying to cops.