Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Find Buyer for L.A. Home

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli no longer have a "Full House" ... so, they've decided to get rid of the one they still share -- and they've found a buyer!

The 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home in the Hidden Hills area near Los Angeles went under contract Wednesday ... the couple had listed the pad for $14,950,000.

The contemporary farmhouse boasts nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, which includes a fully-equipped gym, custom home theater, chef's kitchen and wine cellar. There's also a swimming pool, spa, bocce ball court and BBQ area on the grounds.

Lori and Mossimo purchased the home in 2020 -- shortly after news of the college admission scandal broke -- for $9.5 million, and originally listed the house for sale in February 2024 for $16.5 million. They brought the price down to the eventual sale price in July ... so, it looks like they'll make a tidy profit on the property.

As you know, the two announced they separated earlier this month ... and, our sources told us the two were living in separate houses -- Lori in L.A. and Mossimo up in Sun Valley, Idaho. It's unclear if Lori was living in this particular property or somewhere else.

BTW ... the house is one less asset to worry about for the estranged couple -- but, this is still shaping up to be a messy divorce, 'cause we're told an original prenuptial agreement may prevent LL from getting anything in the split. Our sources say Lori doesn't see herself as single yet ... and, the prenup may explain why.

Looks like Lori's will be starring in "Empty House" ... 'cause it's time for a new owner to fill this one up!