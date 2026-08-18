Eric Bieniemy Gives Update on Wife After Shooting, 'She's Truly A Soldier'

Play video content Video: Eric Bieniemy Shares Wife’s Recovery Update After Shooting: “She’s Truly a Soldier” Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Bieniemy shared some great news about his wife, Mia, on Tuesday ... telling reporters she's on her way to making a full recovery -- while praising her toughness after allegedly being shot by their own son Elijah last month.

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator met with the media for the first time since the late-July incident ... and while he didn't get into specifics on what went down at his Virginia home, he did explain he got Mia's approval to return to the team's training camp as she recovers.

Bieniemy said he was tuning in to camp remotely as his wife received medical treatment ... so he really didn't miss much during his time away.

He thanked the Chiefs and the Hunt family for all the support his family received following the "hurtful" incident.

"Yes, she is doing great," Bieniemy said. "It's one of the main reasons why I'm back here because of her recovery. She's truly a soldier, she's a saint. It's been incredible to watch."

With a laugh, Bieniemy joked he was driving Mia crazy as he watched training camp footage ... so she gave him her blessing to leave her side and get back to work.