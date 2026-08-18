Jeanie Buss' Siblings Intend to Move Forward With Selling Lakers Stake

Jeanie Buss is fighting like hell to keep the Los Angeles Lakers in the family ... but all five of her siblings are making it clear they're ready to move forward with selling their remaining ownership stake.

Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey and Jesse Buss released a statement in response to Jeanie's plans to contest the sale on Tuesday ... and they certainly haven't changed their minds, saying they "remain united in that decision."

"We intend to move forward thoughtfully, respectfully and through the appropriate process," the statement said, according to Shams Charania.

"We have tremendous respect for Bob Iger and Josh Kushner and believe they understand what the Lakers represent to Los Angeles and our incredibly loyal fan base. We are confident they will honor everything this franchise stands for while building upon the foundation our father created."

The sibs also said the Lakers have been "one of the greatest privileges of our lives," and their focus has always been on what is best for the organization, its fans and the community.

As we previously reported, the Buss sibs (minus Jeanie) voted 5-0 to give up their remaining 17.8% ownership stake after Iger and Kushner bought the franchise from Mark Walter last week ... but Jeanie insists a court order prevents the sale from happening, as it would remove her as controlling owner of the team.