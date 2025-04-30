Ice Spice, Jets Star Sauce Gardner Go Instagram Official W/ Bathroom Selfie

Ice Spice and N.Y. Jets star Sauce Gardner appear to be an item, all but confirming rumors they're seeing each other ... after sharing a cozy selfie that gave off serious couple vibes!

The Bronx rapper slipped the selfie into a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening, subtly including the shot in the second-to-last slide.

In the bathroom mirror selfie, the 6'3" cornerback stood close behind her, and many are taking it as confirmation of the rumored romance between the two celebs.

The relationship launch got a mixed reaction from her fans ... one saying in the comments, "It Shoulda Been Me, Not Him, Meeeeee", while others posted Sauce GIFs.

The speculation around Ice Spice and the two-time Pro Bowler has been brewing for quite some time.

The 25-year-old rapper was spotted at several Jets games this past season, and they were caught on camera when a TikToker attempted to include them in the frame of one of his dance videos.

They were also together at Druski's YouTube series premiere party and the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars event.

Earlier this month, Gardner, 24, also shared a photo on his Instagram featuring the "Deli" rapper standing beside him.