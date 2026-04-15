Ice Spice Fighting Back in Court Over Alleged $20K Custom-Wig Debt

Rapper Ice Spice is fighting a wig company that claims she owes $20,000 for a series of customs wigs, plus much more for trashing the company ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Ice Spice is calling out the wig company Thee Bella Brand for dragging her to court over the contractual dispute. Ice Spice says the company has been “overly dramatic” and claims they are attempting to put “public pressure” on her.

In 2025, the company Thee Bella Brand sued Ice Spice over 25 custom-made wigs, claiming she agreed to purchase them for around $20K but never paid up for the goods. The company said the rapper also trashed them on social media and was seeking more than $400K in lost business opportunities and punitive damages.

In her filing, Ice Spice said the wig company failed to provide any evidence she tried to interfere with Thee Bella Brand's business with the social media posts and says, at most, this is a simple breach of contract case over the wigs.