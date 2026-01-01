Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ice Spice's Hottest Shots To Kick Off Her 26th Birthday!

Ice Spice's Hottest Shots To Kick Off Her 26th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ice Spice Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ice Spice Hot Shots Launch Gallery

There's more than just the new year to celebrate on January 1st ... turns out it's Ice Spice's birthday, too!

We know some of you might be all partied out, but for the real ones out there who know how to rally, we've got a little somethin'-somethin' ready to go for you -- a gallery of Ice's hottest shots!

Ice Spice hot Shots photos 11

Our recommendation? Grab one of those half-full bottles of champagne laying around, find the last clean glass in the house, and raise a toast to one of the hottest rappers in the game right now!

Related articles