Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Billie Eilish Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 24th Birthday!

Billie Eilish Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 24th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Billie Eilish Glamour Shots
Launch Gallery
Billie's HOt Shots Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Billie Eilish is celebrating 24 years around the sun today, and we have about as many sexy pics to help celebrate her big day!

From sleepwear to swimwear, who could sleep on this Grammy-winning buxom babe as she floods timelines with tantalizing shots?!

1217-billie-eilish-glamour-shots-sub1_720

Teasing fans with a peek at her right thigh, the "Bad Guy" singer sizzled in this white lace number.

1217-billie-eilish-glamour-shots-sub2_720

And always finding the most heavenly angle, Billie delighted fans with a shot of her floating in shallow water, wearing a black bikini for a twilight swim.

Check out the gallery for more spicy shots.

Happy Birthday, Billie!

Related articles