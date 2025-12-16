Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alix Earle Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Alix Earle Hot Shots
Alix Earle just added another candle to the cake, and the social media star is Tik-Tok'n it off for the cherry on top of her big 2-5!

From itsy bitsy black swimwear to red-hot thong bikinis, Alix serves heat ... and floods the timelines with sizzling shots on deck!

1215-alix-earle-hot-shots-sub2_720

Teasing her millions with her sexy silhouette on display, dive into stellar snaps like this magical vacay!

1215-alix-earle-hot-shots-sub1_720

All about the angles, Earle knows a thing or two when it comes to shameless selfies, and this is just the beginning 🥵!

Check out the gallery and blow one out with the birthday girl ...

Happy Birthday, Alix!

