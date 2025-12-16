Alix Earle Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!

To Kick Off Her

Alix Earle just added another candle to the cake, and the social media star is Tik-Tok'n it off for the cherry on top of her big 2-5!

From itsy bitsy black swimwear to red-hot thong bikinis, Alix serves heat ... and floods the timelines with sizzling shots on deck!

Teasing her millions with her sexy silhouette on display, dive into stellar snaps like this magical vacay!

All about the angles, Earle knows a thing or two when it comes to shameless selfies, and this is just the beginning 🥵!

Check out the gallery and blow one out with the birthday girl ...