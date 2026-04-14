Kanye West Sued for Alleged Sucker-Punch Assault at Chateau Marmont

Kanye West allegedly assaulted a guy at the famed Chateau Marmont in April 2024 ... and now the dude is taking the rapper to court over it.

Kanye is being sued for battery and infliction of emotional distress stemming from an incident 2 years ago during which a man claims Kanye sucker-punched him at the iconic L.A. hotel ... the man is suing as a John Doe.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kanye approached the man at his table at the Chateau Marmont and, without warning, punched him in the face.

The man claims the punch "knocked him to the ground," where he "hit his head and lost consciousness." He says Ye then "repeatedly punched him as he lay unconscious on the ground."

The unidentified man also claims in the lawsuit Kanye falsely accused the plaintiff of engaging in offensive and inappropriate conduct toward a woman in Ye's party ... and says Ye "repeated and embellished these lies during a widely viewed podcast appearance, exposing plaintiff to public scorn, suspicion and ridicule."

The plaintiff is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.