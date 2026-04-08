Kanye West's Legal Issues Grow With Ex-Bodyguard Seeking Nearly $1M
Kanye West Ex-Security Guard Wants Nearly $1M
Kanye West’s issues continue to grow …. a former employee of the rapper is seeking close to $1 million in court for unpaid wages and other damages ... TMZ has learned.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jonathan Monroe -- who says he worked as a full-time security guard in 2021 -- claims he wasn’t paid all the wages owed nor given overtime.
In his new docs, Monroe asks for damages totaling around $850K ... including $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, $100,000 for his pain and suffering ... and another $100,000 in punitive damages.
In his original lawsuit, Monroe claimed he tried to collect the money owed to him but was given the run-around. He claimed on one occasion, Ye asked him to fill up the tank of his Lamborghini and "When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response.”
As TMZ previously reported, Kanye was ordered to pay another ex-employee, Tony Saxon, $140K in an unrelated lawsuit.
This newest legal issue comes as London's Wireless Festival scrapped its event after sponsors started pulling out due to Kanye being the headliner and the British government denied him entry to the UK.