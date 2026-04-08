Kanye West's Legal Issues Grow With Ex-Bodyguard Seeking Nearly $1M

Kanye West’s issues continue to grow …. a former employee of the rapper is seeking close to $1 million in court for unpaid wages and other damages ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jonathan Monroe -- who says he worked as a full-time security guard in 2021 -- claims he wasn’t paid all the wages owed nor given overtime.

In his new docs, Monroe asks for damages totaling around $850K ... including $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, $100,000 for his pain and suffering ... and another $100,000 in punitive damages.

In his original lawsuit, Monroe claimed he tried to collect the money owed to him but was given the run-around. He claimed on one occasion, Ye asked him to fill up the tank of his Lamborghini and "When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response.”

As TMZ previously reported, Kanye was ordered to pay another ex-employee, Tony Saxon, $140K in an unrelated lawsuit.