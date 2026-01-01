Ice Spice Needs Assistance Leaving NYC Club After Wild Birthday Bash

Play video content TMZ.com

Ice Spice turned 26 and turned up -- maybe a little too much -- during her birthday celebrations.

TMZ has obtained footage of the "In Ha Mood" rapper getting a much needed helping hand as she attempted to leave her party Wednesday night at PHD Rooftop Lounge in NYC on her own power, she's first stopped by someone who urges her to head back inside and try again.

In a visibly inebriated haze, Ice takes a moment to process the instructions before eventually complying.

She reemerges while leaning on a friend but still wobbles on her way to her waiting sprinter van, nearly hitting the pavement.

Thankfully, someone walking with her group catches her just in time, and Ice makes it into her car without incident.