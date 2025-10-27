John Dickerson Announces He'll Be Leaving CBS News At The End Of The Year

It looks like John Dickerson's going to be looking for a new role to fill ... because he's going to be leaving CBS News at the end of the year.

The journalist revealed the big news on his Instagram account, and he wrote he was "extremely grateful" for the experiences he had at CBS over the past sixteen years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dickerson first began working with CBS News back in 2009, and he's worn several hats during his time with CBS, as he's served as a moderator on "Face The Nation" and had a stint on "CBS This Morning."

He also worked as a political analyst, served as a correspondent for "60 Minutes" from 2019 to 2021, and moderated two presidential debates in 2016.

The media figure began co-hosting "CBS Evening News" earlier this year alongside Maurice DuBois, and he'll remain in his position through the holidays.

It's also worth mentioning Dickerson's mother, Nancy, was CBS News' first female correspondent.

A staffer spoke to The Guardian and described the journalist as "someone you want in a newsroom."