Zelda Williams Asks Fans to Stop Sending Her Fake Videos of Her Father

It looks like Zelda Williams is perfectly happy with photos and home videos of her late father Robin Williams ... because she just publicly objected to fans sending her A.I.-generated clips of her dad.

The director shared a set of messages on her Instagram Story on Monday to let her followers know she's fed up with receiving the clips ... and she pointed out the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star would not have approved of them, according to Variety.

FYI ... Robin -- who shared Zelda with his ex-wife Marsha Williams -- died by suicide at his home in California in 2014.

Zelda described the videos of her father she'd been sent as entirely "dumb" and wrote she was really bummed out about the idea of creating subpar content just for likes.

The writer didn't hold back about her views on A.I. in general, either, and she disputed the idea of A.I. being "the future" ... in case her fans hadn't figured it out already.

Zelda finished her message calling A.I.-generated materials "the Human Centipede of content" -- which we think is one hell of a metaphor!

Oh, and this isn't the first time she's had to address A.I. slop featuring her late father, as she described fake videos with her dad as "disgusting" in 2023, according to Entertainment Weekly.