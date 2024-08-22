Oprah Winfrey Slams J.D. Vance for 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark During DNC Speech

Play video content

Oprah Winfrey took a swipe at J.D. Vance during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, slamming the Republican VP candidate for his infamous "childless cat ladies" comment.

The legendary talk show host hit the stage at the DNC in Chicago, covering a range of issues, but it was her dig at J.D. that really won the crowd over Wednesday night.

Oprah set it up by reminding everyone that most Americans don't discriminate against their neighbors -- even if they're of a different race, religion, sexual orientation or political party.

She said the best Americans would race into a house that's on fire to save the people inside -- including a home belonging to a "childless cat lady."

Of course, the audience went wild with applause over Oprah's obvious take-down of Vance.

You may recall ... J.D. made his controversial remarks to former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson in 2021, labeling women like Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris "childless cat ladies" who lead miserable lives and have no stake in America's future.

The old clip went viral on social media days after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chose J.D. as his VP candidate.

Harris' supporters, including actress Jennifer Aniston, have repeatedly slammed J.D. for his insensitive comments, which seemed directed toward the liberal base.

Meanwhile, back at the DNC, Oprah also talked about other important topics, such as freedom, justice and the importance of voting. She also revealed that she's a registered independent who plans to keep voting -- which is the polar opposite of Trump's view.

Oprah said a "certain candidate" (Trump) claimed that people will never have to go to the polls again if they vote for him in the 2024 election, suggesting the former president is in favor of an oligarchy.