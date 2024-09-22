Donald Trump Says He Probably Won't Run For President Again If He Loses

Donald Trump's 2024 bid for president will probably be his last ... 'cause the Republican nominee says he's got no plans to run again in 2028 if he loses this year.

The 45th POTUS sat down for an interview with Sharyl Attkisson on 'Full Measure' ... where she asked him point blank if he sees a 2028 run in his future or if this election's his last dance.

DJT says, "No, I don’t. I think… that will be it. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we’re gonna be successful."

So, this may be Republicans' last chance to put Donald in the White House ... which won't come as much of a shock to many considering Donald's age.

By the time the 2028 election comes around, Trump will be 82 -- several months older than even Joe Biden will be when he officially exits office in January of next year ... so, it'd be hard to see him readying for a four-year term as the oldest prez in history.

Of course, if he wins, then Trump can't run in '28 anyway ... at least, not without a change to the U.S. Constitution which limits presidents to two terms.

Trump's looking to become the first president since Grover Cleveland in 1892 to win two non-consecutive bids as president ... a tall task, especially with national polls showing Kamala Harris leading the former prez by the slimmest of margins.