Biden Pretends to Chomp Kids, Admires Costumes at White House Halloween Event

The White House Halloween Party featured tons of kids in costumes ... many of whom got to meet -- and were nearly eaten -- by the President of the United States.

The event went down Wednesday night ... and, like we told you, it received some side-eye from the right when President Joe Biden leaned in and pretended to take a bite out of a baby's leg. The kid was dressed as a chicken, to be fair -- but, that did little to slow the spread of the image on social media.

Turns out this wasn't the only time JB was feeling famished ... pretending to bite the foot of a different kiddo and kissing a couple other babies on the cheeks.

Play video content

It's all clearly in good fun -- and, far from the only sweet interaction the 81-year-old prez had with dressed-up kids.

Biden showed his support for the Air Force ... standing at attention and giving a salute to one of the children dressed as a member of the U.S. armed forces.

Biggest takeaway here ... Joe seems to love the Halloween season -- looking totally floored by many of the trick-or-treaters in their costumes who came up to his front door for a few pieces of candy.