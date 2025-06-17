Allison Holker Shows Off Fresh Boob Job in Vacation Instagram Pictures

Allison Holker’s living her best post-surgery life -- flaunting her fresh boob job loud and proud while vacationing with her new man, Adam Edmunds.

The dancer was serving major confidence in her latest IG drop Monday -- rocking an itty-bitty bikini and a barely-there sports bra, with her new cleavage stealing the whole damn show.

Allison knew exactly what she was doing with those outfits -- they were perfectly picked to put her new girls front and center 'cause LBR, if you shell out the cash, you’re gonna let the cleavage do the talking.

The blonde's busty new look was clearly hitting the right notes with Adam -- the guy looked smitten as ever during their luxe getaway at celeb hotspot resort Amangiri.

The 'SYTYCD' dancer opened up about the boob job last month, saying it’d been on her wish list since high school -- but life kept getting in the way. Now? She finally felt it was the right time ... and clearly, no regrets.