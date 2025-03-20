Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Allison Holker Posts 'Reset & Relax' Thirst Traps Amid tWitch Family Feud

Allison Holker 'Reset and Relax' Thirst Traps Amid Feud With tWitch's Family

Published
Allison Holker Shows Off Curves in Bikini Selfies
Launch Gallery
Dangerous Curves Ahead Launch Gallery

tWitch's widow, Allison Holker, is caught in a bitter feud with his family -- but you wouldn’t know it from her IG thirst traps!

Allison dropped a batch of bikini pics Thursday … flaunting her killer figure while soaking up the sun and striking some seriously sizzling poses for the camera.

DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Together
Launch Gallery
DJ 'tWitch' and Allison Holker Together Launch Gallery

Allison captioned the pics, "Much needed reset and relax day ☀️", and it’s clear she was doing just that -- looking effortlessly glam with a smile as she soaked up the sun on her beach day.

No doubt, that "reset" was much needed. Things have been tense with tWitch's family, who are now taking legal action against Allison after calling out what they say are "misleading and hurtful" claims in her new book about tWitch's life and death.

021125_twitch_family_kal
EXCLUDING THE FAMILY
CBS

tWitch’s mom, Connie, and the rest of the family have already shut down Allison’s claims, especially one about tWitch hinting at being sexually abused by a male figure in his journals.

Remembering DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Launch Gallery
Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Launch Gallery
Getty

They've also dismissed her allegations about tWitch having a serious drug problem.

Looks like Allison's mission to decompress is successful!

related articles