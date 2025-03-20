Allison Holker Posts 'Reset & Relax' Thirst Traps Amid tWitch Family Feud

tWitch's widow, Allison Holker, is caught in a bitter feud with his family -- but you wouldn’t know it from her IG thirst traps!

Allison dropped a batch of bikini pics Thursday … flaunting her killer figure while soaking up the sun and striking some seriously sizzling poses for the camera.

Allison captioned the pics, "Much needed reset and relax day ☀️", and it’s clear she was doing just that -- looking effortlessly glam with a smile as she soaked up the sun on her beach day.

No doubt, that "reset" was much needed. Things have been tense with tWitch's family, who are now taking legal action against Allison after calling out what they say are "misleading and hurtful" claims in her new book about tWitch's life and death.

tWitch’s mom, Connie, and the rest of the family have already shut down Allison’s claims, especially one about tWitch hinting at being sexually abused by a male figure in his journals.

They've also dismissed her allegations about tWitch having a serious drug problem.