Camila Cabello Slams Paparazzi for Beach Pics, Talks Being Self-Conscious

Camila Cabello is letting her vulnerability show as it relates to her body and the pressure she feels to put on a good show for paps ... who constantly hound her at the beach.

The pop star opened up Saturday about a set of photographs that pap agencies were snapping and shopping -- standard operating procedure for A-listers, and something they've regularly done for years and years now.

The difference here ... Camila clearly has an issue with it ... not just with the photographers themselves -- whom she says go to incredible lengths to capture her in public -- but with the way society then interprets those photos, and the effects it has on her confidence.

She writes, in part ... "I've worn bikinis that were (too) small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

Camila adds, "I reminded myself when it impacted myself esteem that I was thinking the culture's thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a "healthy" woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women."

CC goes on to describe the photos you see above -- explaining that she made sure not to eat anything too heavy today, while also sucking in her core nonstop ... knowing it was essentially going to turn into a full-blown photoshoot thanks to the paps on hand.

To Camila, that's a miserable way to live -- and she says she struggles with feeling like she has to portray herself in an image that she thinks is BS ... via beauty standards projected on to her by society.