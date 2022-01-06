Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Together Walking Dog

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are either back together, or they're just really good co-parents to their furry son ... cuz the trio were just spotted walking in Miami.

The (seemingly) former couple were spotted with the pup Thursday, all smiles and heading through a local park. Their Golden Retriever, Tarzan, led the way while Shawn held the leash.

Of course, Shawn and Camila announced their split a couple months ago, but in a statement released by the two, they said, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

The statement continued, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." So, it would appear they're doing just that.

It was in November 2020 when Shawn introduced the world to Tarzan, posting a series of cute puppy pics. The former couple spent a lot of the pandemic together in Florida with the pooch.