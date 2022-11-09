Shawn Mendes Shows Off Body On Shirtless Hike

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shawn Mendes Hunk Takes a Hike ... Forgot My Shirt At Home 😜

11/9/2022 3:01 PM PT
Shawn Mendes Hiking Shirtless
Shawn Mendes is making a strong case to be Canada's finest export ... for the latest evidence, look no further than these pics of him taking a stroll without a shirt!!!

The "Treat You Better" singer ditched his shirt Wednesday and went on a hike on one of Los Angeles' many trails ... looking like a certified hunk.

Shawn worked up a sweat on his journey ... which only made him look even hotter.

The guy's checking all the boxes here ... flowing dark hair, the right mix of tattoos, six-pack abs, and just enough body hair. Yes, please!!!

Handsome looks aside, it's good to see Shawn looking happy and healthy ... remember, he's not performing right now because he canceled his world tour for a mental health break.

TMZ broke the story ... Shawn told us he pressed pause on his tour to enjoy the simple things in life, along with some therapy, in order to regain his life balance.

The last time we saw Shawn, he was going to church with Justin Bieber, who also put his tour on ice for a mental health break.

Check out the gallery ... shirtless Shawn is here to answer prayers.

