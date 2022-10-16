Shawn Mendes Scopes Flowers at Farmers Market in White Tank Top

Shawn Mendes is stopping to smell the roses lately -- which seems to be paying dividends, 'cause the dude's looking swole and refreshed as he continues to focus on his mental health.

The singer was out Sunday at a farmers market in L.A., where he stopped off for a little greenery. Looks like he sampled the options -- taking a big whiff of multi-colored flowers, but ultimately choosing what appears to be eucalyptus wrapped up and ready to go.

Unclear who exactly these might be for ... but at any rate, Shawn was happy to flex that he's a plant dad. Emphasis on flex -- indeed, the guy was showing off the fact he's yoked.

SM's been out and about a lot over the past few weeks ... and like we said, it looks like this break from touring that he's on is working out for him. Shawn appears pretty happy these days, focusing on himself and, of course, promo'ing his new movie ... "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."

The hiatus from performing doesn't mean he's not thinking about music though -- on the contrary, Shawn's still proving he's got a song in his heart. He's been doing some acoustic stuff at home and posting on the Gram for his fans ... and yeah, the dude's still got it.