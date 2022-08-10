Shawn Mendes Says He's Doing Simple Things, Therapy, After Canceling Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Shawn Mendes is spending time doing the simple things in life, along with some therapy, to regain his life balance.

We talked to Shawn Tuesday at LAX and asked how he was spending his time after opening up about some mental health struggles, which ultimately caused him to cancel his world tour.

Shawn said he's doing what most of us like to do ... spending time with friends and family, going to dinner with pals -- things like that.

He says he's also getting therapy ... and it's cool he's so open about it because it helps everyone.

When you watch the video, it's pretty clear ... Shawn's been on such a crazy schedule, he hasn't done ordinary things that make life enjoyable, so he's doing it now.

We've seen Shawn hanging at the beach and looking fantastic ... something that did not escape our photog's eye!