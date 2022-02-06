Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless in Hawaii For Nature Walk with Friends

Shawn Mendes went on a walk to remember -- one that we'll all be remembering, more like ... because the dude's totally shredded, and more than willing to show it off.

Check out these photos of SM on a stroll with some pals in Hawaii this weekend. As you can see, he's shirtless and putting his toned physique on full display -- this as he wore what appear to be sweat pants and a pair of sandals.

He also had a trusty walking stick on him ... which made for a good accessory for the whole man-in-nature vibe.

Shawn's been happy to flash his bod lately -- and you gotta figure he's doing it 'cause he's single and ready to mingle. Remember, he and his now-ex-GF Camila Cabello broke it off a few months ago ... this after dating for at least a couple years.

With that in mind, it's no wonder he's letting it all hang out ... 'cause what's not to like?!? Be it on the beach or in the great Hawaiian outdoors, Shawn seems ready to lose his top at moment's notice.

On another note ... it seems Shawn is pretty taken with the island landscape -- he posted some photos and video of him adventuring out there ... and even suggested he may make a move.

