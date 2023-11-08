Boosie Badazz Says Sexyy Red Collab in Works, Calls Her the Modern-Day Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Sexyy Red is under the impression she's the 2nd coming of Boosie Badazz -- a bold claim the Louisiana rapper's not mad at one bit!!!

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Boosie Tuesday at LAX, and he wholeheartedly embraced the "Pound Town" rapper's comparisons. He tells us he's just as ratchet as Sexyy, and has been swimming in money and motion for years ... so, for him, the similarities stack up.

Modern day boosie — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 5, 2023 @SexyyRed314_

The comparison is catching on with others, too -- certified hitmaker Chrisean Rock also validated Sexyy's claims so the nickname just might stick ... and the fact they're recording a track together will help.

Boosie tells us they'll be making a chart push as soon as Sexyy sends her verse back for their song, which is produced by platinum-selling Beatking.

In fact, Boosie's popped the lid off several projects he's got in the works -- he told us about a new movie, and albums with newly freed Cash Money rapper B.G. and Tha Dogg Pound's Daz Dillinger!!!

What really has his juices flowing is a big pending appearance -- he says he's booked for the 2024 Grammys, alongside his fellow trap rap kings T.I. and Jeezy. He told us he was on his way to shoot it.

