Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute to Deion Sanders, His Shades and Ja Morant

Boosie Badazz is feeling like Coach Prime these days ... or at least he'd love to slip on a pair of his shine-blockas to protect him from all the haters coming after him lately.

That's the theme Boosie's operating with for his new video "Deion Shades," which he released on Thursday ... taken from the deluxe edition of his latest album, "Goin' Thru Some Things."

On the track, Boosie calls out rats and snakes with a barrage of sports references ... "I want my son around the best/This that Brady talk/My mind in everyone mouth ... I need Deion's shades!!!"

Play video content Instagram / @deionsanders

The shades are indeed a hot commodity ... Deion recently gifted all his Colorado players their own pair ahead of a big game that went on to be etched in history.

The Louisiana rapper also pays homage to Ja Morant ahead of his NBA comeback ... posting up next to the signed #12 jersey the maligned All-Star sent him a couple of months ago.

Play video content TMZ.com