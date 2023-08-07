Boosie Badazz Snuck Tequila Bottle into BET Awards, Explains Latto Reaction

Boosie Badazz was caught in 4K acting brand new at this year's BET Awards, and has zero shame in his game about it!!!

As we reported back in June, Boosie was released from jail on a $100k bond for illegal gun possession, just a day before the BET Awards -- an occasion he treated like Christmas, he tells DJ Vlad in their latest sit-down.

Boosie says his legal issues this summer left him drained and BET provided him with the perfect pick-me-up ... but they also tried to kill his vibe by not letting him bring a full bottle of Casamigos into the venue!!!

The Louisiana rapper says the bottle he was sneaking in was actually the 2nd one he consumed that day ... and a quick-thinking Boosie says he grabbed a towel from outside and used it to drape over his shoulder ... perfectly concealing the contraband!!! 😈

Latto had Boosie so hyped during her performance that he fell on the flo 😭😭😭 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/tDPjLHVsoO — Latto’s Destiny 🐰🎰 (@LattosDestiny) June 26, 2023 @LattosDestiny

Once inside the awards, Boosie couldn't contain his excitement watching Latto perform "Put It On Da Floor Again" -- and did just that when he fell outta his chair!!!

Boosie says all the women in the venue looked good and he had the time of his life.