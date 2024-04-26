Gypsy Rose Loses Out on $6K From TikTok, Money Transferred to Her Ex

Gypsy Rose is missing a pretty big bag from her TikTok account -- several thousand dollars that ended up in her estranged husband's hands when she deleted her account.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gypsy, who had over 9 million Tiktok followers, earned approximately $6,000 through the creator fund from all the videos on her TikTok page, an account she needed to connect to a PayPal a couple of months ago.

Since she didn't have a PayPal account, Gypsy hooked it up to her then-husband Ryan Anderson's account ... and she didn't really think about the money again.

We're told social media was proving too stressful for Gypsy, and after a long talk with her parole officer, she decided to delete her TikTok.

Our sources say Gypsy thought she would simply lose the money once deleting her account. But, when she hopped back on the platform this week she discovered TikTok had released the funds into Ryan's PayPal account.

We're told Ryan hasn't said a word about receiving the $6k, and GRB hasn't asked for it -- instead consulting with her divorce lawyer to see what they can do to retrieve it.

Remember, Gypsy filed to divorce Ryan earlier this month amid a few blow-up fights over issues like Gypsy spending time with family, and Ryan loading up the fridge with leftovers.

They don't have a prenup, and Gypsy wants spousal support, which could further complicate proceedings.