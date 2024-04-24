Gypsy Rose Loving New Single Life, Ryan Wants to Work it Out

There's a snowball's chance in hell Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson work things out and reunite, because she is loving her new bachelorette lifestyle ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Gypsy Rose tell TMZ ... it's highly unlikely the estranged spouses will ever get back together since Gypsy's really embracing singledom, and feeling totally free for the first time in her life.

Remember, Gypsy Rose -- a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy -- spent seven years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy married Ryan while she was still incarcerated, but chose to separate from him 3 months after her release from prison.

For Ryan's part ... we're told he isn't loving being separated -- and Gypsy's told friends he's texted her to express his desire to work things out.

Our sources say Gypsy feels her estranged husband is only seeing his hurt from the breakup ... and he struggles to understand the separation is what's best for her.

Gypsy is making the most of her time away from Ryan ... prioritizing girls' nights over dating. We're told she's not on dating apps, and you won't find her on there anytime soon.

It really is an unprecedented time for her, after being under her mother's control, and then in prison -- this is the first time in her life she doesn't have to report to anyone ... outside her parole officer, of course.

As for her recent reunion with ex-fiancé Ken Urker???

We're told they've always had a connection ... and are continuing to spend quality time together. Gypsy and Ken even have plans to go to Jazz Fest in NOLA with her family at the end of this month.