Kevin Spacey Refusing To Leave Baltimore Mansion After Foreclosure, Buyer Claims
Kevin Spacey Refusing To Leave Baltimore Home?!? After Foreclosure Auction
Kevin Spacey is digging in his heels ... the guy who bought the actor's waterfront mansion at a foreclosure auction claims Kevin is refusing to leave the property.
Sam Asgari -- no, not Britney Spears' ex-husband -- is the Maryland real estate investor who scooped up Kevin's Baltimore estate at a bargain price last month ... and now he says he's locked in a stalemate with Spacey.
Asgari told the Baltimore Banner, Kevin is refusing to leave ... and he claims Spacey is asking to stay in the home for another 6 months ... without paying a cent.
What's more, Asgari told the outlet he's negotiating with Kevin's legal team to try to get him to leave. However, Kevin's attorney told the publication Asgari's accusation is false.
As we reported ... Kevin revealed in June he was going to lose his home, breaking down in tears during an interview with Piers Morgan.
Kevin bought the 6-bedroom estate in Baltimore's Inner Harbor for $5.65 million back in 2017 ... but Asgari got it last month for $3.4 million at a foreclosure auction on the steps of a Baltimore courthouse.
Sounds like Kevin may be delaying the inevitable here ... once the court approves the sale, Asgari could force an eviction, with an assist from the Sheriff.