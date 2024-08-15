Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kevin Spacey Refusing To Leave Baltimore Mansion After Foreclosure, Buyer Claims

Kevin Spacey Refusing To Leave Baltimore Home?!? After Foreclosure Auction

Kevin Spacey's Baltimore Home
Launch Gallery
Spacey's Baltimore Estate Launch Gallery
Getty/Monument Sothebys International Realty

Kevin Spacey is digging in his heels ... the guy who bought the actor's waterfront mansion at a foreclosure auction claims Kevin is refusing to leave the property.

Sam Asgari -- no, not Britney Spears' ex-husband -- is the Maryland real estate investor who scooped up Kevin's Baltimore estate at a bargain price last month ... and now he says he's locked in a stalemate with Spacey.

0815-Kevin-Spacey-Baltimore-Home-auction-sale-photos-primary-2
Monument Sothebys International Realty

Asgari told the Baltimore Banner, Kevin is refusing to leave ... and he claims Spacey is asking to stay in the home for another 6 months ... without paying a cent.

What's more, Asgari told the outlet he's negotiating with Kevin's legal team to try to get him to leave. However, Kevin's attorney told the publication Asgari's accusation is false.

Kevin Spacey 6/11/24
I'VE LOST EVERYTHING
Talk.TV

As we reported ... Kevin revealed in June he was going to lose his home, breaking down in tears during an interview with Piers Morgan.

0815-Kevin-Spacey-Baltimore-Home-auction-sale-photos-primary-4
Monument Sothebys International Realty

Kevin bought the 6-bedroom estate in Baltimore's Inner Harbor for $5.65 million back in 2017 ... but Asgari got it last month for $3.4 million at a foreclosure auction on the steps of a Baltimore courthouse.

Kevin Spacey Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Kevin Spacey Through The Years Launch Gallery

Sounds like Kevin may be delaying the inevitable here ... once the court approves the sale, Asgari could force an eviction, with an assist from the Sheriff.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later