Kevin Spacey Refusing To Leave Baltimore Mansion After Foreclosure, Buyer Claims

Kevin Spacey is digging in his heels ... the guy who bought the actor's waterfront mansion at a foreclosure auction claims Kevin is refusing to leave the property.

Sam Asgari -- no, not Britney Spears' ex-husband -- is the Maryland real estate investor who scooped up Kevin's Baltimore estate at a bargain price last month ... and now he says he's locked in a stalemate with Spacey.

Asgari told the Baltimore Banner, Kevin is refusing to leave ... and he claims Spacey is asking to stay in the home for another 6 months ... without paying a cent.

What's more, Asgari told the outlet he's negotiating with Kevin's legal team to try to get him to leave. However, Kevin's attorney told the publication Asgari's accusation is false.

Play video content 6/11/24 Talk.TV

As we reported ... Kevin revealed in June he was going to lose his home, breaking down in tears during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Kevin bought the 6-bedroom estate in Baltimore's Inner Harbor for $5.65 million back in 2017 ... but Asgari got it last month for $3.4 million at a foreclosure auction on the steps of a Baltimore courthouse.