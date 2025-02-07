Nautica Malone's Shocking Body Cam Footage Released With 911 Audio

Play video content

The aftermath of Nautica Malone's tragic suicide -- after he exposed himself at a drive-thru window in Arizona -- was captured on police body cam video, and it partly shows an officer checking his vitals for any sign of life.

Tempe PD released the body cam footage to TMZ ... which offers a deep look into the police investigation after Malone shot himself in the head on January 11.

The video opens as cops arrive at the scene, where Malone's Dodge Charger is parked in a Goodyear, AZ, lot ... with one of the officers looking through the shattered driver's side window at what appears to be Nautica's body slumped in the seat.

Malone appears dead ... the officer slaps on a pair of rubber gloves and checks him for a pulse, but doesn't find one.

Then the cops speak with Malone's brother, who drove to the scene after he received a strange phone call from Nautica just before the suicide. His brother tells the officers about a viral video posted online that may have triggered Malone.

Police try to find out who posted the shocking video, depicting Malone naked from the waist down and allegedly masturbating inside his car at the drive-thru window of Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe. A store employee shot the video and uploaded it to X for millions to see.

In the bodycam footage, police say the posting of the video apparently led to Malone's suicide. As we previously reported, Malone left a suicide note on his phone that his wife discovered, explaining he was struggling with mental issues.

TMZ also obtained 911 audio in which you hear Malone's brother and wife calling in the death to dispatchers.