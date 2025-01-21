Florida Cop Accidentally Shoots Man With His Own Gun in Traffic Stop, on Video

Play video content Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

A female cop is getting canned after accidentally shooting a man with his own gun during a traffic stop in Florida -- and it's all caught on graphic body cam.

Jason Arrington is fully cooperating in video just released from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, calmly telling an officer he has a gun on him, after he was pulled over for running a red light. He steps out of his SUV and 2 officers frisk him ... that's when Officer Mindy Cardwell removes the weapon from Arrington's waistband, and it suddenly fires.

Chaos unfolds immediately -- another officer tells Caldwell to drop the pistol as he helps the wounded Arrington to a nearby patch of grass, blood seeping through the man's pants.

The bullet tore through Arrington's upper thigh, exiting his inner leg and causing a dangerous arterial bleed -- but officers stopped the bleeding quickly with a tourniquet.

Arrington -- who's legally permitted to have a gun -- is expected to make a full recovery, but he's now suing over the December incident, saying he's left with lasting injuries that have messed with his ability to work as a crane operator.