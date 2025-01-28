Nautica Malone Called Brother Before Committing Suicide, Left Note For Wife

Nautica Malone, the Arizona man who cops say killed himself after being caught on camera masturbating at a coffee shop, told his brother he loved him before taking his own life ... TMZ has learned.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Nautica's brother told cops Malone called him and told him he loved him and to "pull up." He says they only spoke on the phone for a minute and Nautica did not sound like his normal self.

Nautica's brother says he'd also gotten a missed call from him earlier in the day ... and after growing concerned about their conversation, he got Nautica's location from his wife and arrived at the scene to find his brother dead in his car from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Nautica's brother told them he was in the same car from the viral video showing Malone driving up to to the drive-thru line at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, AZ with no pants on and his penis exposed.

The video, clearly showing Nautica's face, went viral on social media before his suicide ... and cops say his brother showed them the clip when giving his statement.

Police say Nautica's wife, Victoria Elisan, told them Nautica had been acting differently recently and had stopped being his usual fun, joking self. She also told cops she found a suicide note in his phone.

Cops say the suicide note said, "I apologize. I love you queen. I made a mistake and I don't think I'll be able to face you and the babies. I don't know why I drove though like that. My mental has been f***ed up. I am not a monster. I apologize and I love you forever ♥️♥️ if I am in critical condition please pull the plug."

The note continued ... "To all my family and friends I love you and I'm so sorry. I love my kids and family. Please forgive me."