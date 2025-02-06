NFL's Robert Rochell Sues Over '23 Car Crash, You Ruined My Football Career!

Packers CB Robert Rochell is taking legal action against the people he says are responsible for a 2023 car accident that seriously injured him, and had a massive negative effect on his once-promising NFL career.

In the lawsuit, filed in L.A. County and obtained by TMZ Sports, 26-year-old Rochell says he was minding his own business, driving along the Hollywood Freeway in his nearly $100K Mercedes GT 63 AMG whip in February 2023, when RR says he was hit by a speeding vehicle, which badly injured him.

Rochell is suing three people, including the alleged driver.

Among the alleged injuries listed in the suit, Rochell says he fractured his elbow, hurt his knee and head, and suffered nerve damage, among other bumps and bruises.

Aside from the pain of dealing with the injuries, Rochell, who points out he was a key contributor to the Super Bowl champion Rams, says the crash crewed up his football career.

"[Robert] played significant snaps in his rookie year and in the playoffs and Super Bowl, where he won a ring. Coming off of this incredibly successful rookie year, [Robert] was primed to become a major contributor on defense and perhaps even a starter," the lawsuit claims.

But, after the accident, Rochell says he was forced to miss the team's off-season training, as well as part of training camp. In turn, he says the Rams cut him after week 1 of the season.

Because the season was already underway, Rochell says he had trouble catching on with a team ... and ultimately bounced between the practice squads with the Seahawks, Panthers and Packers.

"[Rochell] lost millions of dollars of earnings and substantial momentum in his NFL career," the lawsuit states.

The Packers CB is suing for the recovery of lost wages, as well as the "loss of earning capacity" -- for money he in other words would've made if he were not injured in the crash.