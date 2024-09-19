California Yacht Sinks After Fireworks Explode, Blaze Breaks Out on Video

Play video content Fox 11 Los Angeles

A luxury yacht sank off the coast of Los Angeles ... taking on water after a ton of fireworks blasted off from the deck.

In a scene straight out of the film "Battleship," firefighters responded to the Marina del Rey harbor Wednesday night to fight a blaze consuming a 120-foot-yacht ... with news crews on hand to film the blaze.

Check out the video ... the fire squadrons gave it all they got -- but, it's pretty clearly a lost cause, with smoke billowing out from the ship.

As for the cause of the fire .... that's still under investigation -- but, just before it kicked off, fireworks launched off the ship and exploded just above, so it certainly seems like a magical moment gone wrong.

BTW ... authorities say there were also 1,000 rounds of ammunition on the boat -- unclear why or what kind. Authorities also say there were two people on the ship at the time. Both survived, with one sustaining minor injuries.

Unfortunately, there was no chance for firefighters to save this ship from the Titanic's fate ... the yacht sank about two hours after the fire started.