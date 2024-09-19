Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

California Yacht Sinks After Fireworks Explode, Blaze Breaks Out on Video

Luxury Yacht Explodes Fireworks, Live Ammo Onboard ... Sinks After 2 Hours

091924_boat_fire_kal
UP IN FLAMES
Fox 11 Los Angeles

A luxury yacht sank off the coast of Los Angeles ... taking on water after a ton of fireworks blasted off from the deck.

In a scene straight out of the film "Battleship," firefighters responded to the Marina del Rey harbor Wednesday night to fight a blaze consuming a 120-foot-yacht ... with news crews on hand to film the blaze.

091924-boat-fire-smoke-v1
Fox 11 Los Angeles

Check out the video ... the fire squadrons gave it all they got -- but, it's pretty clearly a lost cause, with smoke billowing out from the ship.

As for the cause of the fire .... that's still under investigation -- but, just before it kicked off, fireworks launched off the ship and exploded just above, so it certainly seems like a magical moment gone wrong.

091924-boat-fire-smoke-v3
Fox 11 Los Angeles

BTW ... authorities say there were also 1,000 rounds of ammunition on the boat -- unclear why or what kind. Authorities also say there were two people on the ship at the time. Both survived, with one sustaining minor injuries.

Unfortunately, there was no chance for firefighters to save this ship from the Titanic's fate ... the yacht sank about two hours after the fire started.

091924-boat-fire-smoke-v4
Fox 11 Los Angeles

Like we said, investigators are still looking into how the fire started ... though we can't imagine fireworks and live ammo are a fire marshal-approved combo.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later