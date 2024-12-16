Freddie Freeman World Series Grand Slam Ball Sells For $1.56 Million

Freddie Freeman's walk-off Grand Slam home run in game one was the swing that set the tone for the eventual World Series champions ... and now the ball just sold at auction for $1.56 million!

The whopping price tag makes the Freeman ball the third most valuable in the history of baseball -- coming in behind Shohei Ohtani's 50th HR ball and Mark McGwire's 70th HR ball from 1998.

SCP Auctions consigned the item from the Ruderman family ... who caught the mega-valuable ball, blasted by the eventual W.S. MVP in the 10th inning of the then-tied ballgame.

In fact, the story is awesome. The Ruderman parents, Nico and Anne, told their young son Zac they were going to the doctor ... only to surprise him with World Series tickets.

Simply going to the game would be awesome enough ... but then they caught the Freeman ball.

Before hitting the block, SCP had the piece of memorabilia photo matched by Sports Investors Authentication, comparing the ball with photos taken from Dodgers Stadium the night of October 25.

No word on the identity of the lucky (and very wealthy) buyer ... but whoever it is, they've got themselves a piece of baseball history.