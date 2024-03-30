Donald Trump Shares Video of Joe Biden Restrained, Hogtied On Back Of Truck

The 2024 Presidential Election is getting really ugly and nowhere is that more evident than in Donald Trump's new Truth Social post, showing Joe Biden hogtied and restrained in the back of a pickup truck.

The horrific, albeit fake image of the current prez and Democratic presidential nominee was part of a 20-second clip posted Friday to Trump's account on Truth Social -- the platform founded by Trump himself.

The truck labeled "Trump 2024" was rolling down a highway with American flags attached to it and a license plate that read, "Trump4US." Pictured on the back is a photoshopped image of Biden hogtied, made to look like he was in the bed of the truck.

He said the vid was taken Thursday ... the same day Trump -- the Republican presidential nominee -- was back in his home state of New York to attend the wake of fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller on Long Island.

That same day, Biden attended a fundraiser with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall -- which was met with protesters, both outside the venue and inside.

A rep for Biden's campaign, Michael Tyler, blasted the Trump vid, calling it similar to other dangerous rhetoric he has used such as "Bloodbath" and telling the far-right militant group, Proud Boys, to "stand back and stand by." Tyler added that Trump regularly incites violence like what we saw on January 6.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had a different take, blaming the Democrats for weaponizing the justice system against Trump. Of course, Cheung was referring to all the pending criminal indictments with the 45th President named as a defendant.