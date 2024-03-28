Larry David Calls Trump 'Little Baby,' 'Sociopath,' 'Insane,' 'Sick Man'

Play video content CNN

Larry David ripped into Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election ... saying the former Prez has upended 250 years of democracy, as LD explodes in anger.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star sounded off on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" ... where the accuser could not hide his disdain and contempt for 45.

Larry says ... "He’s such a sociopath, he’s so insane, he just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost. And look how he’s fooled everybody, he’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. He’s such a sick man. He’s so sick."

LD said he hasn't gone a day without thinking about Trump and the 2020 election -- and the proof is evident on 'Curb.'

Remember, he poked fun at Donald's August mugshot by perfectly recreating it for a recent episode of the HBO hit. Larry nailed it with a perfect impression of Donald's mug shot scowl after his character's own arrest in Georgia.

He also previously mocked the presidential candidate's red MAGA hats on 'Curb,' joking on the show in 2020 that the hats are a great repellant.