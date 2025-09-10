Charlie Kirk Fatal Shooting Updates From Law Enforcement, Watch Live Stream
Charlie Kirk Law Enforcement Talking Fatal Shooting ... Watch Live Stream
Authorities are sharing details on Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting in Utah ... and TMZ is streaming live.
The Utah Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Department of Public Safety are holding a joint press conference right now ... giving updates and answering questions.
Charlie was shot in the neck during an event on campus Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah ... and video showed his body recoiling and blood gushing out.
He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but President Trump says Charlie is dead.
The campus is closed, classes are canceled and cops are going building by building and escorting folks off campus. Roads to campus are closed.
FOX13 Salt Lake City reports an official from UVU tells them the university has surveillance video of the shooter leaving campus.
The shooter has not been arrested. A suspect was in custody after the shooting, but the university says that person was determined not to be the shooter.