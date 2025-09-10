Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlie Kirk Fatal Shooting Updates From Law Enforcement, Watch Live Stream

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
charlie-kirk-2
WATCH NOW

Authorities are sharing details on Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting in Utah ... and TMZ is streaming live.

trump charlie kirk

The Utah Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Department of Public Safety are holding a joint press conference right now ... giving updates and answering questions.

Charlie was shot in the neck during an event on campus Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah ... and video showed his body recoiling and blood gushing out.

091025_charlie-kirk-tmz-live
TERRIFYING SHOOTING AT EVENT
TMZ.com

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but President Trump says Charlie is dead.

091025_crowd_charlie_kirk_shooting_kal
SCREAMS OF TERROR
Jeremy King via Storyful

The campus is closed, classes are canceled and cops are going building by building and escorting folks off campus. Roads to campus are closed.

FOX13 Salt Lake City reports an official from UVU tells them the university has surveillance video of the shooter leaving campus.

charlie-kirk-audio-art-desktop-1
SUSPECT ON THE RUN
FOX 13 Salt Lake City

The shooter has not been arrested. A suspect was in custody after the shooting, but the university says that person was determined not to be the shooter.

